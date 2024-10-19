Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,615,000 after buying an additional 590,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,946,000 after acquiring an additional 490,718 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 465.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,627 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth about $4,738,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 601,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 166,324 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.1 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Report on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.