Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Trading 14.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.00. 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 26,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Horizon Group Properties Stock Up 14.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

