IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on IAC in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. IAC has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IAC will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in IAC by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of IAC by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IAC by 8.9% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in IAC by 98.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

