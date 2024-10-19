ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $346.09.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $297.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $221.20 and a 1 year high of $347.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 410.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.