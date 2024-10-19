Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $19.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 295.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

IRT opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,133.33%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

