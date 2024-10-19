Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $440,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,462,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,549,000 after buying an additional 224,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IR opened at $100.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

