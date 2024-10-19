Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 175 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.