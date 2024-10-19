Insider Buying: Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Acquires 1,074,294 Shares of Stock

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) insider Steven Boland acquired 1,074,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$1,170,980.46 ($785,892.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Acrow’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Acrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Acrow

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

