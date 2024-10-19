Insider Buying: Larvotto Resources Limited (ASX:LRV) Insider Purchases A$1,003,750.00 in Stock

Larvotto Resources Limited (ASX:LRV – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Heeks acquired 2,750,000 shares of Larvotto Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,003,750.00 ($673,657.72).

Larvotto Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia and New Zealand. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, nickel, and lithium deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds 100% interests in the Mt Isa Copper project covering an area of approximately 900 square kilometers located in the Mt Isa region, Queensland; and Eyre project covering an area of approximately 580 square kilometers located in the Kalgoorlie region, Western Australia.

