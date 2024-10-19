Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Sells 13,929,575 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Braccia sold 13,929,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $647,725,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -931.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $46.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after buying an additional 354,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Squarespace by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after buying an additional 317,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $96,206,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

SQSP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SQSP

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.