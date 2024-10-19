Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $1,789,245.71 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

VITL stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 162.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 180.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 66.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

