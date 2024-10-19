Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.11% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $84,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,329,500.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $108,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $365.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -120.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

