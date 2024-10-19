Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 487.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 50.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

