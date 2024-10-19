Inspire Investing LLC Buys 10,187 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in National Vision by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $773.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

