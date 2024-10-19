Inspire Investing LLC Buys 528 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after acquiring an additional 199,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after buying an additional 554,577 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 1.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,876. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,876. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 28,680 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,135,512.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,696,697.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,316 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

