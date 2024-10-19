Inspire Investing LLC Buys 587 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after acquiring an additional 799,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after purchasing an additional 784,617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 53.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,090,000 after buying an additional 605,509 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AGCO by 28.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,323,000 after buying an additional 391,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AGCO by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,187,000 after buying an additional 335,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.65. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

