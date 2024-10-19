Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.05% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $801.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.