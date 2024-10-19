Inspire Investing LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,520,000 after acquiring an additional 830,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after purchasing an additional 873,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,009,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,902,000 after buying an additional 166,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,641,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,327,000 after buying an additional 117,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NASDAQ REG opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $75.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

