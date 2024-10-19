Inspire Investing LLC Has $374,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in International Paper by 1,896.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $934,142. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

