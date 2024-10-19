Inspire Investing LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

