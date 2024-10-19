Inspire Investing LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CENT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

