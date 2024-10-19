Inspire Investing LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 30.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $168.58 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.50.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $125,835.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Read More

