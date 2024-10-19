Inspire Investing LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.68. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.15 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 403.57%.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,165.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 20,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,263. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,165.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $546,605. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

