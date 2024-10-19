Inspire Investing LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of PubMatic worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUBM opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.44 million, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.39.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,759.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $468,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $315,759.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,896 shares of company stock worth $1,731,463. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

