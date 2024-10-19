Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Amedisys by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.34 million. Research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

