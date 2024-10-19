Inspire Investing LLC Invests $293,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,754,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essential Utilities by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

