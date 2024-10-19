Inspire Investing LLC Invests $395,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after buying an additional 360,497 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Masimo by 107.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,347,000 after acquiring an additional 351,523 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $50,781,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 13.6% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,742,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI opened at $144.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.36 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MASI

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.