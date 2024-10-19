Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,919 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.