Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 105.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE KWR opened at $162.26 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

