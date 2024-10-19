Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,548,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,080,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after buying an additional 369,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 423,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 37.2% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 388,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 105,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

