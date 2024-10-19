Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.05% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $572,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,959,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

SHEN stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $764.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 68.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 6,500 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $97,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,126.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,519.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. French bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,126.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $212,745 in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Articles

