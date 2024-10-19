Inspire Investing LLC Sells 352 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,384,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Impinj by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,376,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $25,747,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,116,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Impinj Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $218.30 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.79.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $2,367,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043,344.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

