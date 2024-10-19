Inspire Investing LLC Sells 76,584 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,584 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $113,050.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,218.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

