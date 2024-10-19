Inspire Investing LLC Sells 88 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $141.96 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

