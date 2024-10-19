International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after buying an additional 344,377 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after purchasing an additional 162,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% during the second quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,433 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $104.49 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $63.21 and a one year high of $106.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

