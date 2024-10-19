International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Decreased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 45.3% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 102,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,040 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,109.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.1 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.21 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

