Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBTP. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 141,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 38,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

