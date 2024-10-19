iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get iRobot alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iRobot

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $228.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.85. iRobot has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 128.49% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,595,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 796,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at $4,083,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 185.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 127,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iRobot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.