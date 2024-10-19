iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,406 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.
