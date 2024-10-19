iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.05. 560,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This is a boost from iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.
