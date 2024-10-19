iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Position Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.09 million, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $77.79.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

