iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.54% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $206,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $320.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $321.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

