iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,011 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

