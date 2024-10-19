iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

