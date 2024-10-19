JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

