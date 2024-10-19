JetBlue Airways Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 85,847 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 536% compared to the average daily volume of 13,502 call options.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,681,000 after acquiring an additional 354,086 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

