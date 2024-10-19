KeyCorp Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Lennox International

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $20.34 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LII. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lennox International from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.00.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LII opened at $602.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $334.53 and a 52-week high of $627.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at $12,447,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,447,808. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 167.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lennox International by 388.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 27.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Lennox International by 22.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

