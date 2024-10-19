Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,472 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 355.00 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $164,282.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at $593,338.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $164,282.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at $593,338.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,431. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

