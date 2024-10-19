Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $29.20 Average PT from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Kura Oncology’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.