Leerink Partnrs Expects Stronger Earnings for Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 282.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

